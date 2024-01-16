City of Jacksonville opens warming center tonight with forecasted wind chill in the 20s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freeze warnings and wind chill advisories across our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The City of Jacksonville has announced that its warming center at The Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Dr. will open for those seeking shelter on Tue., Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. The warming center will remain open until Wed. at 9 a.m.

“With this incoming cold weather, the Emergency Preparedness Division has activated its Phase 3 Cold Weather Emergency Plan – when temperatures reach 28 degrees or colder – and the City of Jacksonville Warming Center will be open overnight to residents who do not have access to adequate heat,” the COJ said in an announcement.

The City of Jacksonville said that JTA buses will transport those who need shelter to the Legends Center. Staff will be on-site to hand out water.

Aside from COJ’s warming center, the following non-profit area shelters will also open their doors to those in need:

City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State Street, 32202.

Mission House, 465 11th Ave. N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250, overnight operations at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal – Parish Hall, 1150 5th Street N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250.

Sulzbacher Center at 611 East Adams St., 32202 – Men and 5455 Springfield Blvd. 32208 – Women and Children.

Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union Street, 32202.

