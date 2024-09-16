City of Jacksonville to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will officially recognize Hispanic Heritage Month during a ceremony today at City Hall on Monday The event will take place at noon in the Jacksonville City Hall Atrium, located at 117 W. Duval St.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Mayor Donna Deegan, Councilman Ken Amaro, Councilman Raul Arias, Dr. Parvez Ahmed, Chief of Diversity and Inclusion for the City of Jacksonville, and Yanira Cardona, Hispanic Outreach Coordinator. Monica Hernandez, President of the First Coast Hispanic Chamber, will attend.

Earlier in the day, from 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Jaguars PREP initiative, in partnership with Verizon, will host the Somos Duuuval Youth Football Camp at Englewood High School.

Over 240 students from Kings Trail, Spring Park, Love Grove, and Englewood elementary schools will participate in the event. Registration for this event is closed and only open to students from these schools.

