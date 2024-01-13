City of Jacksonville & United Way kick off week of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Martin Luther King will always be remembered for his fight for equality, but Dr. King’s legacy is also one of unity and one of service.

Saturday morning, Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan and United Way kicked off a week of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, after the annual MLK breakfast that took place on Friday.

“The breakfast yesterday was a great opportunity for us to come together and say we are one and be unified. And the week of service gives us a chance to put our bodies where our mouths are and really get in got engaged and get to know people in our community,” said United Way of Northeast Florida CEO Melanie Patz on Saturday.

They did exactly that Saturday morning, with Mayor Deegan and United Way volunteers painting the home of one Eastside family and also handing out food to those in need on the city’s eastside.

“I think it’s incredibly needed not only here but everywhere, but we get started at home and I think we all have great love for each other in this city,” said Mayor Deegan. “And I think as long as we focus on that and on our relationships and the good that we can do for and with each other I think we’re gonna go far.”

Information about the other upcoming events during this week of service can be found on the United Way website by clicking here.

