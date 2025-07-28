The City of Jacksonville will activate cooling centers this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, conditions will meet the criteria for the city to activate Cooling Centers through Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

When activated on Monday-Saturday, Cooling Centers will be available at various City of Jacksonville facilities under normal hours of operation. These facilities will be open regardless of whether activation thresholds are met, and they include:

All COJ Public Libraries (21 libraries): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces.

All COJ Community Centers (20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods.

All COJ Pools (29 pools) and Splash Pads (16 pads): Provide immediate cooling relief.

Additionally, free transportation to Cooling Centers will be provided by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority on designated activation days. Riders must tell bus drivers that they are traveling to a cooling center to receive free fares. By offering free rides, JTA will help remove transportation barriers, allowing more community members to access the Cooling Centers, and in turn, stay cool and safe.

Finally, please stay cool if you need to be out and about. Here are some tips on how to do so:

Stay Cool:

Avoid Peak Heat : Avoid Peak Heat: Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, find shade and take frequent breaks in cooler areas.

: Avoid Peak Heat: Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, find shade and take frequent breaks in cooler areas. Dress for the Weather : Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to allow your skin to breathe. Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton to help evaporate sweat and keep your body cool.

: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to allow your skin to breathe. Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton to help evaporate sweat and keep your body cool. Seek Air-Conditioned Environments : Spend time in air-conditioned places like malls, libraries, or community centers to escape the heat.

: Spend time in air-conditioned places like malls, libraries, or community centers to escape the heat. Protect Children and Pets: Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures can quickly become dangerously high and potentially fatal.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink Plenty of Water : Hydrate throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can occur rapidly in hot weather.

: Hydrate throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can occur rapidly in hot weather. Limit Alcohol and Caffeine : Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can increase dehydration.

: Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can increase dehydration. Encourage Hydration: Remind family and friends to drink water regularly.

Stay Informed:

Monitor Weather Updates : Keep track of weather forecasts and heat advisories. This will help you plan your activities, avoid extreme heat, and take necessary precautions.

: Keep track of weather forecasts and heat advisories. This will help you plan your activities, avoid extreme heat, and take necessary precautions. Recognize Heat-Related Illnesses: Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. If you or someone else experiences these symptoms, seek medical help immediately and move to a cooler environment.

For additional information on Stay Cool Jax, visit Jacksonville.gov/StayCoolJax or JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax, which features details on the locations, hours of operation, and amenities for all Cooling Centers throughout Jacksonville.

