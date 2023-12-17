City offices closed for Christmas and New Years holidays

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — City of St. Augustine offices will be closed on Friday, December 22, Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of Christmas, as well as January 1, 2024, in observance of the New Years holiday.

Residential yard waste collection will be suspended on Wednesday, December 27 as well as the following Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to allow for Solid Waste workers to be given the Christmas and New Years holiday off from work.

Please note that during these holidays limited solid waste services will still be completed, such as litter pick up and commercial garbage and recycling collections.

The week of January 8, 2024, all Residential and Commercial services will resume to normal scheduled collections.

The week of Christmas the Solid Waste schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 25 – no residential garbage. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Tuesday, December 26 – Monday residential garbage route. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Wednesday, December 27 – No brush collections. Tuesday residential garbage route. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Thursday, December 28 – Normal residential recycling, and Commercial garbage & recycling

Friday, December 29 – Normal residential recycling, and Commercial garbage & recycling

The week of New Years the Solid Waste schedule is as follows:

Monday, January 1, 2024 – no residential garbage. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Monday garbage route. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – No brush collections. Tuesday garbage route. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Normal residential recycling, and Commercial garbage & recycling

Friday, January 5, 2024 – Normal residential recycling, and Commercial garbage & recycling

