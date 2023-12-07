The City of St. Augustine Beach has selected their mayor and vice mayor

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — At the City Commission meeting on Dec. 4th, the Commission selected the Mayor and Vice Mayor for the next term.

The St. Augustine Beach City Commission selected Dylan Rumrell and Beth Sweeny to serve.

Dylan Rumrell, who has served on the Commission since 2019 will take the role of Mayor and Beth Sweeny, will serve as Vice Mayor.

According to the City of St. Augustine Beach Facebook post, Rumrell stated “I’m honored and blessed to be chosen by my peers as Mayor of the City of St. Augustine Beach and I look forward to continuing working for the people of St. Augustine Beach.”

Sweeny, who has served on the Commission since 2022 stated “I am honored by the faith placed in me by my fellow commissioners and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of St. Augustine Beach as Vice Mayor.”

The terms will run for one year and will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, and end on Dec. 31, 2024.

