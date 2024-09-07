City of St. Augustine to honor William ‘Bill’ Dudley with Order of La Florida Award

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will recognize William “Bill” Dudley with the prestigious Order of La Florida Award during a presentation ceremony on Monday, September 9, at 4:30 p.m. in The Alcazar Room of City Hall.

Nominated by Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline, Dudley is honored for his lifelong dedication to the welfare of citizens, particularly his work with the military and veterans. “Bill has unselfishly devoted himself, his time, and his talent to the betterment of our community,” said Sikes-Kline.

Dudley’s military career began in January 1955 when he joined the U.S. Air Force, flying and instructing in various aircraft. He served during the Berlin and Cuban Missile Crises, later transferring to the USAF Reserves, where he retired as a Lt. Colonel. He then held executive positions with several airlines and ran an aerospace consulting business before fully retiring in 2005.

Since retirement, Dudley has remained an active community leader, especially in supporting veterans. His roles include serving as the National Director of the U.S. Navy League, President of the Veterans Council of St. Johns County, and involvement with numerous veterans organizations and local initiatives.

The Order of La Florida Award, established in 1975, recognizes individuals who have unselfishly contributed their time and talent to the community over an extended period. Recipients must be at least 55 years old, and there can be no more than 10 living recipients at a time.

Dudley’s award celebrates his extraordinary service and lasting impact on the St. Augustine community.

