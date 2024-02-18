City of St. Augustine to host public meeting on King Street Improvement Project February 22

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is inviting residents and stakeholders to participate in a public meeting to discuss design recommendations for the King Street Improvement Project.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King St.

Partnering with engineering consultants Hanson Professional Services, Inc. and Marquis Latimer + Halback, Inc., the city aims to gather feedback and engage the community in the planning process for the King Street Improvement Project.

To facilitate public engagement, a dedicated website (kingstreet.mlhhub.com) has been established to provide comprehensive information about the project, including design renderings and links to submit public input.

The link to watch the meeting virtually can be found HERE.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, written public comments can be submitted via the project website, emailed to Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin (rfranklin@citystaug.com), or mailed to City Hall, Attn: Reuben Franklin, 75 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084. The deadline for written public comments is Friday, March 1.

The City of St. Augustine encourages community members to participate in shaping the future of King Street by providing valuable input and feedback during this important planning phase.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.