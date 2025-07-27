City of St. Augustine invites community feedback on Cordova Street Improvement project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking additional public input for the Cordova Street Improvement project, with a workshop scheduled for July 29 at City Hall.

The workshop, hosted in collaboration with Inspire Placemaking Collective, Inc., will take place in The Alcazar Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., inviting residents, business owners, and stakeholders to share ideas for improving Cordova Street.

During the workshop, staff and the consultant team will present opportunities and challenges, overall design principles, and preliminary design ideas, while gathering feedback from the public.

The project focuses on the section of Cordova Street north of King Street to the northernmost plaza adjacent to the Visitor Information Center.

Potential improvements include typical cross sections for the corridor, streetscape furnishings, hardscape, and landscape treatments with low-impact development and green infrastructure.

A dedicated Cordova Street website has been created to facilitate public engagement, offering interactive activities such as surveys, maps, and prioritizing improvement options.

The website also provides the project schedule, goals, key dates, draft documents, upcoming meetings, meeting summaries, and other relevant information as it becomes available.

