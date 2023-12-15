The City of St. Augustine launches a new glass recycling location

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Solid Waste Division announced the launch of a new glass recycling location.

The community is encouraged to participate in this program by dropping off their glass recycling at the new location on the West Side at 30 Pellicer Lane in the gravel lot.

The city has partnered with the City of St. Augustine Beach to make glass recycling available. A glass ONLY recycling dumpster is located at the South end of the City of St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South) parking lot (between the old Post Office Building and the Police Department).

There are now five glass recycling locations:

Downtown Lincolnville – 501 Riberia St.

North City – 323 San Marco Ave

Anastasia Island – 143 Red Cox Dr.

West Side – 30 Pellicer Lane

City of St. Augustine Beach – 2200 A1A South

Acceptable glass items for recycling under this program include packaging food, beverages, hot sauces, spices, syrups, baby foods, perfume bottles, cosmetic jars, and mason jars. It is important to remove any metal or plastic lids and caps before recycling and remember to rinse containers.

The following glass items are not recyclable and should not be placed in the designated blue glass dumpsters: dishware, crystal and stemware, drinkware, figurines made of glass, ceramic, or porcelain, automotive windows and mirrors, picture frames, tabletops, mirrors, computer monitors and screens of any type, magnifying glasses, eyewear, marbles, and light bulbs.

Questions may be directed to Todd Grant, Public Works Director at 904-315-8499 or via email at tgrant@CityStAug.com, or call the Solid Waste Division at 904.825.1049.

