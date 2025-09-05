City of St. Augustine prepares for 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the City of St. Augustine will honor its annual tradition of holding a Ceremony of Remembrance in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

9/11 anniversary (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The ceremony will be held at the St. Augustine Fire Department’s main station, 101 Malaga Street, on Thursday, September 11, at 8:30 am. The 15-minute program will include a Presentation of Colors by a multi-agency honor guard, including St. Augustine Fire Department, St. Augustine Police Department, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and St. Johns Sheriff’s Office. The invocation will be led by Pastor Matt Marino, from Trinity Parish, followed by remarks by St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Avilés and St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick.

There will be a moment of silence at 8:45 am, timed to coincide with the time the first plane hit the first tower of the World Trade Center in 2001. Then, the Fire Department will conduct the “Striking the Four 5’s” by ringing its historic 1900 Fire Bell in four intervals of five rings each. This is a time-honored tradition signifying the last alarm of a firefighter, and will be performed in honor of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and civilians who died on 9/11.

The ceremony will conclude with pipes and drums playing “Amazing Grace.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group