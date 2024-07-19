City of St. Augustine to repair sewer system manholes beginning July 29

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A critical process to maintaining the city’s sewer system, the City of St. Augustine will begin its manhole rehabilitation program beginning Mon., July 29. The repair work will take place throughout the city and county.

The city said maintenance is critical to repair and extend the life of manholes. It also significantly reduces sources of stormwater runoff or groundwater intrusion entering the city’s sewage collection system.

The manhole rehab schedule is as follows:

July 29 - Aug. 2: The Florida School of the Deaf and Blind

Aug. 5 - 9: Greater Fullerwood

Aug. 12 - 16: Greater Fullerwood

Aug. 19 - 23: Nelmar Terrace

Aug. 26 - 30: Magnolia

Sept. 3 - 6: US-1

Sept. 9 - 13: US-1

Sept. 16 - 20: Uptown

The city wants residents to know not to park on top of the covers during service dates. Properties in the affected areas will be notified with door hangers.

Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 904-201-2839 or via email at PublicWorks@CityStAug.com.

