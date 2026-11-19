JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city is submitting a bid to host Army-Navy game - hoping Jacksonville’s large military population and a brand new stadium will make a winning case.

“It will be an extremely competitive process, with numerous cities across the country sure to express interest,” said Alex Alston of the city’s Sports & Entertainment Office.

“We feel the Stadium of the Future, our strong military presence and unified stakeholder effort put us in a great position, Alston said. ”However, we’re aware cities have bid multiple times in the past before being awarded the game."

After its date in New Jersey this year, the game pitting the U.S. Naval Academy against the Army’s U.S. Military Academy at West Point will return to Philadelphia in 2027 and 2028.

In 2027, the two academies will seek bids for venues in 2029, 2031 and 2033. They plan to return to Philadelphia to play in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

The city will bid to host the game on each of the open years, Alston said.

Initially, the academies said it planned to make a decision on venues for the three open years in the spring of 2027, but the requests for proposal are being sent later than planned and may affect the timimg, Alston said.

“We should receive the RFP in the coming days/week and will begin preparing our bid,” he said. “It remains to be seen how many of those three available years would truly be in play.”

Alston said if the academies agree to move the game into the South, Jacksonville will likely be competing against cities such as Orlando, Charlotte and Nashville - which will open a new stadium of its own in 2027.

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