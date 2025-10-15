City warns residents about possible scam event in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — City officials are warning residents about a social media event that has not been approved or permitted by the city.

The city says the post has been circulating online, inviting people to take part in an event at St. Augustine Beach.

Officials say the event organizer does not have a city permit and could be part of a scam.

They’re urging residents to be cautious before engaging or sharing any personal information.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of St. Augustine Beach to confirm whether an event is legitimate.

