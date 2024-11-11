Duval schools superintendent spoke to former co-worker in ‘dehumanizing’ manner, report finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is digging deeper into an investigation regarding Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained a confidential report Friday night and learned new details Monday about Bernier’s behavior at his old job as superintendent for Lee County Schools in Southwest Florida.

This all began in April after a Lee County whistleblower complaint. It was regarding alleged racial discrimination and a hostile work environment. Bernier resigned shortly after and was then hired in May by DCPS.

The investigative report concluded that Bernier spoke to his former COO in a “dehumanizing,” “insulting,” “loud” and “disrespectful” manner.

It also says Bernier “spoke about and appeared to regard some female employees less favorably than men.”

Investigators say specific claims of racism and sexism were “unsubstantiated.”

The report did say that one employee made the observation that Bernier can come off as an “expletive.”

This is what Bernier said about the investigation in June:

“The facts will bear themselves out. I believe the board has done excellent due diligence including calling people that I provided personal phone numbers to,” Bernier said.

DCPS sent Becker a statement over the weekend that reads in part: “The report clears Dr. Bernier of the most serious allegations pressed against him by a cabinet-level officer in Lee County. Dr. Bernier acknowledges that the report reflects areas in which he can improve, particularly with interpersonal interactions with senior leaders. He is committed to that improvement.”

Duval School Board members received a copy of the report shortly before the board’s meeting last week. The Board meets again Tuesday for the first time since they’ve had time to review the report.

Action News Jax will be monitoring that meeting and will have the latest updates as they become available.

