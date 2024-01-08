Classes are back in session after winter break for St. Johns County students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The second half of the school year is in full swing for students in St. Johns and Clay counties.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hundreds of kids went back to classes on Monday morning after nearly a two-week-long winter break.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Now we are getting back into a routine,” Tanja Bokius-Smith, a parent of a third grader at Kettlelinus Elementary School said.

Some St. John’s County Parents said they are ready for their kids to get back into the swing of things.

“Getting him to bed early,” Theis Carcaba, a parent said.

Read: A strong storm and cold front will move across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger was at Kettlelinus Elementary School, and asked students if they had a good winter break.

“Yeah, I did! I loved it,” Addison, a third grader said.

“It was great,” Kailliana, a student at Ketterlinus Elementary School said.

While some students walked into campus with tired eyes, others were bright-eyed, smiling, and ready to go.

“I want to see my friends,” Addison said.

Tanja said it’s important to re-establish a routine, to finish the school year strong.

“For us, it’s reading in our house, every day, every night we are doing our readings,” Tanja said.

Read: Biden administration holds back payments to student loan servicers over poor service

Tanja also said a big part of her son’s routine is putting down the electronic devices.

“I’m actually really happy that he’s back at school, that we get our routine back and you know we are ready to learn,” Tanja said.

Students in Duval, Nassau, Columbia, Baker, and Union Counties head back to school on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Putnam County students go back to classes on Wednesday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.