Clay Chamber holding Bridge to Bridge Council Event

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Green Cove Springs City Manager Steve Kennedy is scheduled to give the community updates about the city’s growth and current projects.

It’s happening at the Clay Chamber Bridge to Bridge Council Event on Aug. 14.

The meeting is taking place at Baptist Medical Center Clay at 11:30 a.m.

You can register here.

