Clay County Animal Services needs donations for kittens

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Cly County Animal Services needs SnuggleSafe heating pad discs, Miracle Nipples, and PetLac kitten formula.

The shelter says it has several kittens that are small and require bottle feeding and extra warmth.

You can donate by buying items through the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist.

You can also drop off in-person donations at the shelter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

The shelter is located at 3984 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs.

