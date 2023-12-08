Local

Clay County Animal Services receives more than 1,025 pounds of donated dog food

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Clay dog food

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Animal Services (CCAS) has received more than 1,025 lbs of donated dog food, and it’s all thanks to neighbors and local organizations who donated and helped get the word out.

When we found out our dog food order was running late, we asked our neighbors for help, and they delivered - quite literally!

“We’re very grateful to everyone who supported CCAS during its time of need,” said CCAS in a news release.



