Clay County approves utility fee increase

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has approved a change that raises the service connection fee for electric customers. The new $200 fee takes effect on Wednesday, July 2.

County commissioners passed the ordinance with a 4-0 vote.

The change is part of a larger plan to increase the local utility tax from 4% to 10%.

This increase affects people living in unincorporated areas of the county, including Clay Electric customers.

Clay Electric says it is not part of the government, but it does have to collect any fees or taxes approved by the county.

