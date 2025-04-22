Clay County bailiff arrested after forging military leave documents, stealing over $8K: Police

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that a now-former bailiff with the agency was arrested on Monday, April 21st.

Officials say Johnathan Jones is now being charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud after forging military leave documents from the Georgia State Defense Force.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He reportedly was a soldier with the Georgia Defense Force, but had been forging false leave orders beginning in February 2024.

Since then, detectives said he managed to take 39 days of military leave, allowing him to collect more than $8 thousand from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office without working.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said that while Jones was claiming to be participating in Georgia military missions and training, he was actually in Clay, Duval, St. Johns and Orange counties.

Jones has since resigned from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.