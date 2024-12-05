Clay County to build new animal shelter after four decades of waiting

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — After four decades of waiting, Clay County is moving forward with plans to build a new animal shelter. Construction is set to begin early in 2025, with crews scheduled to break ground on a new facility located on Sleepy Hollow Road.

This long-awaited project has been in the works for years. The current shelter, located in Green Cove Springs, hasn’t had a major upgrade since the 1970s. According to Ernest Hagan, Director of Animal Services, the facility has long outgrown its capacity.

Clay County Animal Services staff work tirelessly to maintain the county’s no-kill status. Recently, the department was recognized with a 2023 award for keeping 90% or more of its animals alive.

“We’ve achieved this on a recurring basis, and we want to continue doing that with the new facility,” Ernest Hagan, Director of Animal Services said.

The new shelter will provide much-needed space and resources to help even more animals.

“Having this new building will not only be better for the animals but also for the community. It will create more jobs, opportunities, and encourage greater community involvement,” Hagan said.

Clay County takes in over 2,000 animals each year, and the new shelter will significantly increase capacity, providing additional space for both animals and staff. The over 33,000-square-foot facility will also include a larger medical suite to accommodate more veterinarians and conduct more surgeries.

“Once the new building is operational, this current shelter will be downsized, and the space will be converted into green space,” he said.

The $21 million project is expected to take 18 months to complete, with construction set to begin in early 2025.

With construction slated to begin in early 2025, Clay County officials are hopeful the new shelter will provide a safer, more efficient space to care for the county’s growing animal population.

