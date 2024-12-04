Local

Clay County celebrates new Habitat for Humanity building

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
New building Clay County Habitat for Humanity just got a new administrative building. (Clay County Habitat for Humanity)
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Habitat for Humanity just opened a new administration office.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Tuesday at noon.

It’s located on West Street in Green Cove Springs.

According to a news release, the building looks similar to other homes constructed to ensure it looks cohesive with the surrounding neighborhood.

