Clay County Clerk helping residents reinstate their driver’s licenses with Operation Green Light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County’s Clerk and Comptroller Office announced that it will be participating in Florida’s annual Operation Green Light campaign.

The Operation Green Light event is designed to help community members save connected to the reinstatement of driver’s licenses. All fees are either waived or cut down considerably throughout the 2-week event.

Clay County is offering this assistance at 2 different locations: The Clay County Courthouse and the Orange Park Branch.

The event will take place April 8 - 12 and April 15 - 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Orange Park Branch will be open until 6 p.m. on Fridays during the event to “better serve those with a busy work schedule.”

Since 2019, the Clay County Clerk of Court’s Operation Green Light event helped more than 100 residents with license reinstatement plus another 275 who became eligible for license reinstatement after the event.

No appointment is required, but residents are encouraged to call ahead if they need to confirm the status of their license and the amount of currently owed fines or fees.

For more information on the event and Clay County’s involvement, visit the Clay County Clerk and Comptroller website.

