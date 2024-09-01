Clay County community invited to meeting on County Rd. 220 widening, reconstruction projects Sept. 19

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and commuters are invited to learn more about the upcoming lane-widening and reconstruction projects on County Road 220, which are slated to begin before the end of 2024. These projects will involve significant changes to traffic patterns, including several long-term detours.

To provide information and address public concerns, a meeting will be held on Thursday, September 19th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at RideOut Elementary School. The event, hosted in collaboration with the engineering firm Eisman and Russo, will feature a presentation on the project plans, opportunities for attendees to ask questions, and participation from county leaders.

The County Road 220 construction will be divided into two phases. Phase 1 involves widening the road to four lanes from Hollars Place to the west of Henley Road, ending at Chief Ridaught Trail, with anticipated intersection improvements at County Road 220 and Henley Road. This phase is expected to take 15 months and will include varying traffic configurations.

Phase 2 will widen the road to four lanes from east of Chief Ridaught Trail to Knight Boxx Road, including replacing the bridge over Little Black Creek with a four-lane bridge. Signal updates at Knight Boxx Road and Blanding Boulevard are also planned to help ease traffic congestion. Phase 2 is expected to be completed 16 months after it begins.

Detours are scheduled to start in mid to late November and will remain in place for the duration of the projects. Despite the detours, all businesses and residences will maintain full access throughout the construction period.

For more information on road projects in Clay County, including these upcoming projects on County Road 220, residents can visit the county’s website HERE.

