Electric bills could rise under Clay County’s proposed tax increase

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is looking at raising its local utility tax from 4% to 10%.

The increase would apply to electric bills in unincorporated parts of the county, including Clay Electric members.

If approved, the tax hike would add about $6 per month to the average electric bill. That’s roughly $72 more per year for members using 1,500 kWh.

Commissioner Betsy Condon has voiced her opposition to the plan. The other four commissioners have not yet shared their views.

Clay Electric is urging customers to attend upcoming public meetings to give feedback.

Meetings are set for July 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and July 22 at 4 p.m.

If passed, the tax will be added to electric bills on behalf of the county. Clay Electric says it is not a government agency and is required to collect the fee.

