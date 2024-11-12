Clay County deputies: Boy, 11, missing from Keystone Heights has been found safe

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: The missing boy has been found safe, CCSO said.

Original story below:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Aiden Jeremiah St. Pierre was last seen on Nature Drive in Keystone Heights, CCSO said in an alert on the SaferWatch app.

Deputies said Aiden weighs about 64 pounds and is diabetic.

He was headed towards County Road 315C on his bicycle around 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.