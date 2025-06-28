Clay County deputy arrested for armed sexual battery, fired from agency

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and fired Friday evening following allegations of armed sexual battery.

Sheriff Michelle Cook held a news conference to provide details on the arrest of the now-former Deputy Ryan Perry, who had been with the agency since 2018.

The Sheriff said Perry was one of two deputies who responded to a woman’s home on June 1 8 regarding a theft.

While there, Perry reportedly followed the victim upstairs to her bedroom. While alone with her, Perry is accused of having demanded she expose her chest before touching her against her will.

The victim reported the incident on June 21 after the sheriff said she was encouraged by friends and family to report the incident.

Ryan Perry had two previous internal investigations for separate complaints. One was sustained, while another was declared unfounded.

Anyone who has any similar encounter with Perry is encouraged to come forward and report it to the sheriff’s office.

