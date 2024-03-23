Local

Clay County Deputy discovers mushrooms, marijuana, LSD, loaded firearm during routine traffic stop

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Clay County Sheriff's Office: Drugs, loaded gun found during traffic stop Driver arrested for possession of 93.93 grams of marijuana, 33.8 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and 59 doses (1.29 grams) of LSD

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A routine traffic stop by Deputy Toups of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of significant amounts of drugs and a loaded firearm in the possession of a driver with active warrants.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Toups uncovered that the driver had two active warrants against them. Further investigation revealed alarming contraband within the vehicle’s vicinity.

The driver was found to be in possession of 93.93 grams of marijuana, 33.8 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and 59 doses (1.29 grams) of LSD. Additionally, a loaded firearm was seized from the scene.

Authorities remind the public of the risks associated with driving while in possession of illegal substances.

