Clay County District Schools kindergarten registration opens

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools encourages parents to mark their calendars and register their child in kindergarten.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

For eligibility, children must be five years old on or before September 1st.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Clay County District Schools, required documents to register are a Birth certificate/guardianship documents, physical and immunization documents (Form DOH 680 OR DOH 681), and proof of residence.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information, click here

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.