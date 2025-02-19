Local

Clay County District Schools reveals summer camp catalog

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has officially released its first-ever summer camp catalog.

There are a wide variety of camps for students of all ages to choose from.

The catalog will provide you with information about the camps, including dates, times, locations, and payment information.

Officials urge you to sign up early.

Click here to view the catalog.

