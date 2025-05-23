Local

Clay County elementary schooler arrested for bringing stun gun to school: CCSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A student is facing a criminal charge after the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he brought an electric stun gun to school Friday.

Staff at Argyle Elementary were alerted about the possible weapon by another student, according to CCSO. The 10-year-old boy was later discovered with the weapon.

Officials say the gun was confiscated, and after an investigation and interviews, the student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Duval County.

No students were hurt.

The boy is charged with bringing a weapon onto school property: a 3rd degree felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!