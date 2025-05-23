Clay County elementary schooler arrested for bringing stun gun to school: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A student is facing a criminal charge after the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he brought an electric stun gun to school Friday.

Staff at Argyle Elementary were alerted about the possible weapon by another student, according to CCSO. The 10-year-old boy was later discovered with the weapon.

Officials say the gun was confiscated, and after an investigation and interviews, the student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Duval County.

No students were hurt.

The boy is charged with bringing a weapon onto school property: a 3rd degree felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]