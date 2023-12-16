Clay County Emergency management sends out weather alerts ahead of weekend storm

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Ahead of the expected storms today, make sure you are set up to receive weather alerts on AlertClay. It only takes a few minutes to register at alert.claycountygov.com. Stay weather aware, Clay County.

Multiple hazards for North East Florida and South East Georgia this weekend. Isolated Strong and Severe thunderstorms tonight, Saturday December 16, into Sunday December 17 morning for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coast.

High Rip Current Risk, High Surf Advisory, Gale Warning, and Coastal Flood Advisory for the Atlantic coast, ICWW, and St. Johns River Basin.

Flood Watch Tonight - widespread 3-5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Wind Advisory for Atlantic Coast Tonight - gusts 40 mph possible.

With the potential for hazardous weather tonight, make sure you have a multiple ways to receive warnings including ones that will wake you up.

Heavy rain this weekend

Gale Warning

