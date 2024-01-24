The Clay County Fair is for everyone: Register for Sunflower Hours

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Executive Director of the Clay County Fair, Tasha visited the Exceptional Student education Advisory Council meeting held in Keystone Heights tonight to talk about Sunflower Hours and inclusive programs available at the fair.

Sunflower Hours are inclusive hours and are intended for guests of all ages with different abilities and needs to enjoy the fair in a less crowded and less overwhelming atmosphere.

She was joined by Tyler Brock and Hally Adams to talk about their inclusive Agriculture shows.

“We truly believe the fair is for everyone!” said the Clay County Fair in a news release.

Sunflower Hours: Saturday, April 6th 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and must pre-register this year.

The fair will not be open to the public during this time.

Only Sunflower Hour registrants and their families will be admitted.

Register: https://www.claycountyfair.org/f/290

Poultry Pals: Buddies and Exhibitors needed and more information can be found here: https://www.claycountyfair.org/p/getinvolved/handbook

Unlimited Opportunities Arts and Crafts applications can be found here: https://www.claycountyfair.org/p/getinvolved/handbook

Clay County Fair meeting Executive Director Tasha, Tyler Brock and Hally Adams talk about inclusive Agriculture shows

