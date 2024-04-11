Clay County Fair, Jax River Jams will delay opening of gates due to severe weather

Two big events happening in Northeast Florida on Thursday evening will be delayed due to severe weather.

The Clay County Fair will delay its opening time on Thursday due to severe weather moving through the area, the Clay County Fair Association said in a news release.

Instead of opening at 2 p.m., the fair will open at 4 p.m.

The Clay County Fair Association said it met with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service to make the decision “for the safety of our volunteers, workers and guests,” the release said.

Fairgoers are asked to follow the fair’s social media accounts Facebook, X, and Instagram for more updates.

Also, the Jax River Jams concert series, which is happening in downtown Jacksonville at Ford on Bay, is delaying the opening of the gates.

Downtown Vision said in a news release that “the gates for tonight’s Jax River Jams Presented by VyStar Credit Union will open no earlier than 5:30 p.m.”

Event organizers also encouraged concert attendees to follow @DTJax on Facebook, X, and Instagram and jaxriverjams.com for updates.

