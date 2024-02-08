Local

Clay County Fair releases lineup for this years entertainment

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Have you seen the entertainment lineup for this year’s Clay County Fair?

It’s less than two months until the start of the Clay County Fair and the entertainment lineup is officially out.

You can catch concerts from Vanilla Ice to Tyler Farr, along with Bret Michaels.

Concerts are included with gate admission and VIP packages are available.

