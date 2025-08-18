Clay County high school seniors can become ‘Commissioner for a Day’

Clay County is launching a new “Commissioner for a Day” program, offering five local high school seniors the chance to shadow District 1 Commissioner John Sgromolo on September 23.

This initiative allows students to gain firsthand experience in local government operations, including public safety, emergency management, and public works.

Participants will accompany Sgromolo through meetings and site visits, observing how various departments collaborate to serve the community.

The program is open to Clay County high school seniors, who must complete an online application by September 8. The application requires basic information and a 1–2 minute video answering the prompt: “What is your definition of leadership? What does great leadership look like in action?”

Selected participants will be announced on September 11, and they will spend a full workday with Sgromolo on September 23. This experience aims to provide students with a deeper understanding of the roles and responsibilities involved in local governance.

For more information or questions about the program, interested students can email recruiting@claycountygov.com.

