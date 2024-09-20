Local

Clay County hoping to clear the animal shelter

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services says it’s at maximum capacity.

It’s hoping to clear the shelter by having people adopt or foster cats and dogs.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

You can find all the adoptable animals here.

For more information about fostering, click here.

