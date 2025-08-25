Clay County libraries invite community to honor veterans with tribute trees

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Library System is encouraging the community to submit the name of a service member they wish to honor during the month of November. The service member’s photo, name, and rank will be featured on ornaments that will decorate different “Veteran Trees.”

Visitors will find a “Veteran Tree” at each of the five branches, serving as a place of reflection and gratitude.

Service members, whether active duty or retired, can submit their names and provide a picture. Family members of service members may also submit a form and provide a picture of their loved one.

The trees represent a countywide display of appreciation for the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The community can add a name by scanning the QR code posted at each library branch or by visiting here.

