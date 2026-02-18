Clay County looking for volunteers for 4 cleanup events happening in Orange Park, Keystone Heights

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is hosting a series of neighborhood cleanup events that the community can participate in this spring.

The County said volunteers will have multiple opportunities to make a difference in Orange Park and Keystone Heights during the following events:

Bellair Meadowbrook Terrace Neighborhood Cleanup | Saturday, February 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet near the corner of Gwinnett Street and Woodside Drive, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Wednesday, February 18

Saturday, February 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet near the corner of Gwinnett Street and Woodside Drive, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Wednesday, February 18 Tanglewood Neighborhood Cleanup | Saturday, March 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet at 2680 Gifford Avenue, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Thursday, March 19

Saturday, March 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet at 2680 Gifford Avenue, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Thursday, March 19 Bellair Meadowbrook Terrace Neighborhood Cleanup | Saturday, April 18 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet near the corner of Gwinnett Street and Woodside Drive, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Thursday, April 16

Saturday, April 18 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet near the corner of Gwinnett Street and Woodside Drive, Orange Park *Registration deadline: Thursday, April 16 High Ridge Estates Neighborhood Cleanup | Saturday, April 18 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet at 7790 State Route 100, Keystone Heights *Registration deadline: Thursday, April 16

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but those 16 years and younger must attend with a parent or guardian.

The County will provide gloves, grabbers, bags, and water.

Volunteers can sign up for the different cleanups using this link: https://volunteer.claycountygov.com/need/index?tag=Keep+Clay+Beautiful

