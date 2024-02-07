Local

A Clay County man will appear in court Wednesday for possession of child pornography

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

David Riggs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — David Riggs was arrested Tuesday after a search of his home in Middleburg.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A deputy says that the man had explicit videos of children.

Read: 2 children expelled from Central Florida Christian school over ‘OnlyFans’ ad on mother’s car

Riggs was released from prison in 2022 after serving nearly eight years for attempting to buy children from an undercover officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Augustine leaders reconsidering approval for already built HGTV 2024 Dream Home

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!