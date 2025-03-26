Clay County non-emergency phone lines repaired after outage

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 1/23: Lines have been restored.

ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that all non-emergency phone lines for the fire department and Emergency Management were not working.

The alert was posted to social media around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say that all non-emergency calls meant for Clay County Fire Rescue or Emergency Management should instead go to the Sheriff’s Office.

To call, dial 904-264-6512.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Winter storm: Here’s the status of Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia schools for Thursday

Read: Florida Blue’s parent company GuideWell cutting its workforce by 3% across 29 states

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.