Clay County now hiring full time vehicle and emergency technicians

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Join the Clay County Sheriff's Office fleet maintenance team.

Now hiring Join the Clay County Sheriff's Office fleet maintenance team.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hiring full-time vehicle technicians and part-time and full-time emergency vehicle technicians.

As listed on their hiring website, the description said the job is responsible for installing, repairing, and removing emergency lighting, two-way radios, and other equipment or related equipment and coordinating garage and radio shop activities.

Some of the minimum requirements to be considered are a high school diploma or equivalent, three years of experience related to electronic installation, and programming, or equivalent experience.

Salary has been listed between $43,567 and $50,500.

If you’re interested in applying or seeing what other positions are being offered visit the Clay County Sheriff’s Office job website by clicking here.

