Clay County to offer two scholarships through Waste Management

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There is only one week left to apply for scholarships offered by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners through a sponsorship by Waste Management.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There are two scholarships being offered. They are offered to both 4-H Program Students and high school seniors.

4-H Program

“This scholarship is for individuals who are accepted to or currently enrolled in a 4-H program at the Clay County/UF IFAS Extension Office. These scholarships will fully cover the selected applicants’ program costs.”

High school seniors

“This scholarship will be awarded to high school seniors accepted to a post-secondary education program, including 2 or 4-year colleges and technical schools. Scholarships will cover tuition costs. Scholarship recipients will be notified based on funding availability.”

The deadline to apply for both scholarships is Monday, March 31. Click HERE to see the application and to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.