Clay County offering scholarship opportunities for senior and 4-H students

Clay County, Fla. — The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has opened applications for two scholarships, funded with the help of Waste Management.

Applications can be submitted online or hand-delivered to the Clay County Grants Department in Middleburg.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 31st.

Scholarship #1: Clay County high school seniors

The scholarship will be awarded to high school seniors for a post-secondary education program, whether it be a technical school or a 2-4 year college.

Funds provided will cover tuition costs.

Qualification requirements:

The student must live in Clay County and already have been accepted to the post-secondary program

Complete an application and submit a short personal essay, a copy of a current school transcript, and one letter of recommendation

To apply online or print out a copy of the application, click here.

Scholarship #2: Clay County 4-H program students

This scholarship is for individuals who are accepted to or currently enrolled in a 4-H program at the Clay County/UF IFAS Extension Office.

Funds awarded through the scholarship will fully cover the applicants’ program costs.

To qualify, the student must live in Clay County and be either a new 4-H member or have completed a record book in the prior year.

Scholarship recipients will be expected to attend a certain number of 4-H club meetings, submit a record book each year and give presentations, among other things.

To apply online, click here. To print out a physical application, click here.

