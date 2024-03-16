Clay County offering a way to save money getting back on the road

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has announced Operation Green Light, an event that will help save money on fees for the reinstatement of a driver’s license.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will take place at locations over two weeks -- extending hours on Fridays to help those with busy schedules.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Those interested in participating can go to the Clay County Courthouse (825 N. Orange Ave.) and the Orange Park Branch (1590 Park Avenue in Orange Park).

Operation Green Light will be held on April 8 to April 12 and April 15 to April 19. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Orange Park branch will extend its hours of operation until 6 p.m. on Fridays during the event.

The county said since 2019, the Clerk of Court’s Operation Green Light event has helped more than 100 citizens with license reinstatements plus another 275 who became eligible for license reinstatement after the event.

This is an opportunity for Clay County drivers with suspended licenses to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving substantially on additional feeds.

No appointment is required but the county does ask you to please call ahead.

Click here for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.