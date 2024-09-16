Clay County opens applications for community development block grant home rehabilitation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is now accepting applications for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Home Rehabilitation program. This initiative is designed to help low- to moderate-income homeowners with essential home repairs. Applications will be open until October 31.

The program offers assistance for repairs such as roof repair or replacement, ADA accommodations, HVAC repair or replacement, and electric or plumbing work. Eligible applicants must own their homes and meet income qualifications.

To apply, individuals can use the online application link provided. Assistance is also available through in-person meetings at Clay County Libraries, where program representatives will offer help and answer questions:

September 19 : Orange Park Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

: Orange Park Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. September 26 : Middleburg Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

: Middleburg Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. October 3 : Fleming Island Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

: Fleming Island Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. October 17 : Keystone Heights Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

: Keystone Heights Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. October 24: Green Cove Springs Library, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

For personalized assistance, residents can schedule an appointment with the Housing Program Manager or a Case Specialist by calling 904-529-4256.

