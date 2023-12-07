Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park has extended their hours

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park will now be open on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is in addition to Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The gun range opened in late September with uncertain hours of operation. The 200-yard, 30-target-lane gun range is the first aspect to become a reality in the sprawling 158-acre complex near Camp Blanding, at 3829 Sergeant Bradley Crose Road, Middleburg, on County Road 215.

This is just south of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Local law enforcement holds training at the range for a portion of the week, and it’s open to the public for the remainder. In the upcoming months, the range will be fully open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

To learn more go to this link, https://www.claycountygov.com/community/clay-county-outdoor-adventure-park .

