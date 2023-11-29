Clay County parents and guardians, learn about K-12 tools and resources to help your child’s success

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — One Clay is inviting parents and guardians to the next Parent Academy on Thur., Jan. 11 at Clay High School.

The event begins at 5:15 p.m. with free dinner. Learning sessions will start at 6 p.m. These education classes are for all grade levels. This includes multilingual learner supports, ParentVUE 10, Exceptional Student Education (ESE), and Internet Safety: Tips for parents raising healthy kids.

The sessions for parents and guardians will be grade-specific.

