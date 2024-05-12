Clay County Public Library System invites artists to create special library cards in art contest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Public Library System has announced an exciting opportunity for residents of all ages to showcase their artistic talents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Between May 15, and June 15, the library will be accepting entries for an art contest to design special, limited-edition library cards for Library Card Sign-Up Month in September 2024.

The theme for the art contest is “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” inspired by the Summer Reading Theme. Artists are encouraged to let their creativity soar as they interpret this theme in their submissions.

Entries can be submitted physically at any Clay County Public Library Branch or digitally via email. Digital submissions must be accompanied by a scanned, signed entry form and sent to ptlibrary@claycountygov.com. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on June 15, and late entries will not be accepted.

A panel of Clay County Board of County Commissioners staff will judge the entries between June 17, and June 21. The winners will be announced on June 28.

Entries will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Were the rules of submission followed?

Does the artwork exemplify the theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library”?

Is the artwork appropriate for use on a library card based on size, content, and medium?

Artist’s creativity and design of the artwork.

Prizes will be awarded to the first-place winners of each age group in the amateur artist category, as well as the first-place winner of the professional artist category. Second and third-place winners will receive certificates.

All first-place winners will have their artwork featured on limited edition library cards, available from September 1 while supplies last. Additionally, they will be considered for use on the library’s general-use library card.

To ensure fair participation, certain individuals, including Clay County Public Library staff, judging panel staff, and their immediate family members, are ineligible to participate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Interested participants must adhere to specific requirements, including:

Limit one entry per person.

Artwork must be 10.5 inches x 6.6 inches in size (can have a plain white border as necessary).

Digital artwork must be submitted in a flattened. PDF file not to exceed 25MB. It must be in CMYK color mode and at least 300 DPI.

Artwork must use a medium that can be easily digitized, for example, pen, pencil, crayon, marker, or watercolor. Mediums that will smudge or come off when touched (pastels, charcoal, etc), create texture (oil paints, collage, etc.), or are 3 dimensional will not be accepted.

Artwork must not be signed.

Artwork must be original, previously unpublished, and must not infringe on the intellectual property rights or privacy rights of another.

Artwork may be digital, but must not include AI-generated elements in whole or in part.

For more information and detailed requirements, visit the library’s website at https://bit.ly/ArtTheCard.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.